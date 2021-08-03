Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.82

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$24.82 and last traded at C$24.53, with a volume of 270385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MFI. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.5832167 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.11%.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

