Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $118.31 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 215,730 shares during the period. Linde makes up 1.4% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Linde worth $118,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

LIN traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.52. The company had a trading volume of 47,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,674. The company has a market capitalization of $157.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.16. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $310.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

