Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $76.05 Million Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 721,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,365 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $76,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,038,000 after buying an additional 2,062,143 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,125,000 after buying an additional 1,945,880 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after buying an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,795,000 after buying an additional 1,096,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

MXIM stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.04. 381,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,985. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,320,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,664,298. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

