Marathon Asset Management LLP Makes New $58.11 Million Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 136,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $23,662,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total value of $5,761,872.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Quentin S. Blackford sold 7,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,708,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,155 shares of company stock valued at $30,885,251 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

DXCM stock traded up $10.62 on Tuesday, reaching $521.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,979. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

