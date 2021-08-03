Marathon Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,916,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322,624 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 1.8% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $148,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $54.41. 153,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.73.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.