Mark Wadlington Sells 14,789 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

XLNX stock traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, reaching $146.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,814,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,431. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.60. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,385,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,750,000 after purchasing an additional 856,149 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after acquiring an additional 731,857 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,063,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $131,796,000 after buying an additional 681,725 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,289,000 after buying an additional 672,829 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

