Marotta Asset Management Invests $177,000 in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,936,000 after buying an additional 993,070 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,155,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,554,000 after buying an additional 418,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,014,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,284,000 after buying an additional 641,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,908,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,321,000 after buying an additional 575,212 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,046,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,542,000 after buying an additional 360,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

NYSE:CDE opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.79. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

