Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $32.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.43.
MQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
NASDAQ MQ opened at $27.18 on Friday. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $32.75.
About Marqeta
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.
