Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Cut to $405.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $408.00 to $405.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $340.92.

Shares of MLM opened at $362.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.64. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $201.04 and a 1 year high of $383.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.26.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after acquiring an additional 148,048 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after purchasing an additional 104,629 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after purchasing an additional 662,115 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 660,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,802,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

