Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Short Interest Down 17.7% in July

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 10,270,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Masco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Masco by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 127,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Masco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its position in Masco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 48,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Masco by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.