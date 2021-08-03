MASQ (MASQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $124,367.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MASQ has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $2.97 million and $124,367.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00101017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00141910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,283.11 or 0.99465731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.16 or 0.00839624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,608,106 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.