Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Materialise in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Materialise’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $22.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71. Materialise has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -319.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,640,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,614,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 29.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

