Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTRN traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.56. 190,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Materion has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTRN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

