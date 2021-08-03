Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.70

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.70 and last traded at C$44.38, with a volume of 101434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAXR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$44.33.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

