Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Short Interest Down 21.7% in July

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 821,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Shares of MAXN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.71. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. Analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.