MBIA (MBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 133.70% and a negative net margin of 97.50%.

NYSE MBI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,426. The company has a market capitalization of $712.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.86. MBIA has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $13.36.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $57,315.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

