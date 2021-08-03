Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 37,290 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,819,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,290 shares during the quarter. The Progressive makes up about 13.4% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $178,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.61. 2,062,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,024. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.46. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

