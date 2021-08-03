McEwen Mining (MUX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, analysts expect McEwen Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of MUX stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36.
McEwen Mining Company Profile
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.