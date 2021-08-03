McEwen Mining (MUX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, analysts expect McEwen Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Shares of MUX stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.