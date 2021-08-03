MDU Resources Group (MDU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect MDU Resources Group to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.000-2.150 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.00-2.15 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MDU Resources Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MDU opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

Separately, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,206.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

