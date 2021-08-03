MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Jeff Sweetser Sells 11,446 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Jeff Sweetser sold 11,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $354,139.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeff Sweetser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $313,680.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAX traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.05. 346,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,174. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -221.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in MediaAlpha by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after buying an additional 1,639,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MediaAlpha by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after buying an additional 62,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after buying an additional 250,110 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 666,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after buying an additional 154,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in MediaAlpha by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after buying an additional 88,712 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAX shares. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

