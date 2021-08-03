MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives $26.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on MD shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after buying an additional 17,865 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in MEDNAX by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 191,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MEDNAX by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 57,612 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 139,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 33,878 shares during the period.

NYSE MD opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.17. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

