MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at $183,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at $237,000.

MD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. raised their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist raised their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

NYSE MD opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.17.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

