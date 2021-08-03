Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Update

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,070,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 7,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of MLCO stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $13.03. 31,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,491. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.22. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

