Meme Price Tops $410.78 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, Meme has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for about $410.78 or 0.01062892 BTC on exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $11.50 million and $1.88 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.03 or 0.00406326 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002750 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013495 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002365 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000153 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

