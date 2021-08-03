MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Raised by Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up 4.4% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $808,287,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after acquiring an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 23.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 393,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,799,000 after acquiring an additional 75,343 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,870.26.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $15.10 on Tuesday, reaching $1,563.55. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,282. The company has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,092.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $959.87 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,484.65.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

