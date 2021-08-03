MercadoLibre (MELI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect MercadoLibre to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. On average, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI traded down $25.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,553.42. 4,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,282. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5,092.26 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $959.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,484.65.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,870.26.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.