Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend payment by 29.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mercer International has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mercer International to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.89 million, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MERC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

