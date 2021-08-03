Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $21.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.59 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of MERC opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.86 million, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is -50.00%.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mercer International by 570.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter worth $145,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter worth $260,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Mercer International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

