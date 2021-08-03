Meridian Financial Partners LLC Acquires 269 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 40,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 132,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.7% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 83,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.05. The stock had a trading volume of 778,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,933,336. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.15. The stock has a market cap of $463.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

