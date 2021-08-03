Meridian Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.75. The company had a trading volume of 45,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,366. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.45. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

