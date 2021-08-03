Meridian Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 442,248 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 180,369.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 384,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 384,187 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 94,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 62,472 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,428,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,558,000 after purchasing an additional 40,727 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

XOM stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.24. 887,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,940,740. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $246.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

