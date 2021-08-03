Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.56.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 135.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $70.90.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,883 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 39,604 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 385,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after buying an additional 194,407 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,354,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,240,000 after buying an additional 23,030 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

