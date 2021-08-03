Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of CASH opened at $48.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $882,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 90.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $796,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 54,341 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 126.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

