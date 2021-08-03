Metro (TSE:MRU) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$66.00 to C$68.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Metro traded as high as C$65.85 and last traded at C$65.10, with a volume of 284432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.47.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRU. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.33.

Get Metro alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

Metro Company Profile (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.