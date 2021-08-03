MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Position Raised by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,460 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 63.0% in the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 915,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after buying an additional 353,700 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 38.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 18.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after buying an additional 67,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.18.

NYSE:MGP opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $38.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.15%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

