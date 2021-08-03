MGM Resorts International (MGM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MGM opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38.

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,575. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

