Michael Szabados Sells 7,500 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,420.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Szabados also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00.

Shares of NTCT stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 347,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.75.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTCT. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

