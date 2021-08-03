Michael T. Broderick Buys 5,000 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.36. The company had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.42.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

