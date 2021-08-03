Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Confluence Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 579,499 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.1% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $156,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 22,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,599,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 30.8% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 9,570 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.48.

Microsoft stock opened at $284.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

