MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given New $950.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $850.00 to $950.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $482.67.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $637.79 on Friday. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $121.83 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

