Millennium Management LLC Acquires 578,740 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 1,431.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 619,181 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,740 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLCA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,528 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLCA opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.52 million, a PE ratio of -140.57 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Barclays cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

