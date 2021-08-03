Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,205,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Xylem by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Xylem by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Xylem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,860 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XYL opened at $125.64 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $127.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

