Millennium Management LLC Buys 228,509 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 1,796.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nkarta by 3,218.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 234,864 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth about $5,562,000. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in Nkarta by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 311,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 148,502 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,323,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nkarta by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 519,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after buying an additional 92,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $226,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,140 shares of company stock worth $615,210. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

