Millennium Management LLC Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 153.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,168 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Matson during the first quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Matson by 64.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Matson by 65.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MATX stock opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. Research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $309,800.00. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $169,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,732 shares of company stock worth $2,430,182. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

