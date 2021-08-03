Millennium Management LLC Sells 11,350 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.93% of Puma Biotechnology worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,828 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 359,715 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,550 shares of company stock valued at $228,367 in the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $14.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $309.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.