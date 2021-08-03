Millennium Management LLC Sells 55,166 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,401,000 after buying an additional 265,754 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 109.9% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at $19,824,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $26,066.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,655.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,111 shares of company stock worth $1,223,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 4.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.12. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 12.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.