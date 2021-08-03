Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

MTX stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

