Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 185 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,500 shares of company stock valued at $184,810,371 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.16.

NYSE:MA traded down $11.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $364.15. The company had a trading volume of 82,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.16. The firm has a market cap of $360.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

