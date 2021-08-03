Minot Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 83.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 220,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Spence Asset Management grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 44,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,474,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in ServiceNow by 6.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.00.

NYSE:NOW traded down $5.54 on Tuesday, reaching $579.13. 7,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,898. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.53 and a 52-week high of $608.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.13. The stock has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,126 shares of company stock worth $18,576,986. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

