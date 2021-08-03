Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,111 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,171 shares of company stock worth $43,761,015 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $141.39. 68,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,061,097. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

